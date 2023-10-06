Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Italy and France next week

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission next week, travelling to Italy and France to bolster India's strategic partnerships with these nations. A number of pacts are expected to be signed during the visit.

The visit to Italy is especially significant, as this year, both countries elevated their ties to a strategic partnership level. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's two visits to Delhi this year further underlined the strengthening of relations. In March, Meloni paid a bilateral visit, and in September, she attended the G20 summit. During her March visit, both nations agreed to enhance their cooperation in the field of defence. It's noteworthy that in 2021, India lifted the ban on the Italian defence company Leonardo SpA (formerly known as Finmeccanica) and its subsidiary AgustaWestland, which had faced allegations of paying bribes to secure a $48 million contract for the supply of 12 helicopters to India.

France, a well-established defence partner of India, has been instrumental in providing timely delivery of the 36 Rafale fighter jets ordered by India. The relationship between India and France in the defence sector has grown stronger, with both countries agreeing to jointly develop a combat aircraft engine during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris earlier this year. This collaboration extends to other areas, such as the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) programme, with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and France's Safran Helicopter Engine signing the agreement.

One of the key elements of this defence-industrial partnership between the two countries has been the transfer of technology. An example of this commitment is the contract between Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL for the transfer of technology related to the Shakti Engine, underscoring France's dedication to supporting technology transfer and the "Make in India" initiative.

Also read | MEA briefing: India reiterates demand for parity in diplomatic presence with Canada

Furthermore, both India and France have agreed to explore additional projects aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Indian submarine fleet. Under the 2006 P-75 Scorpene Project, a significant partnership was formed to build six submarines with technology transfer at the Mazagaon Docks Ltd. The commissioning of the first submarine, INS Kalvari, in October 2017 marked a milestone in this collaboration.

As Rajnath Singh embarks on his diplomatic mission to Italy and France, the focus remains on further strengthening defence ties, fostering technology transfer, and enhancing cooperation in various facets of defence manufacturing. Both countries also share a deep historical connection, rooted in the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the tumultuous years of the World Wars. Monuments and memorials stand as enduring tributes to the valour and sacrifice of these Indian soldiers, serving as poignant reminders of their contributions in Italy's Cassino and France's Neuve-Chapelle.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE