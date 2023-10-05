MEA briefing: India reiterates demand for parity in diplomatic presence with Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday (Oct 5), addressed several issues including the security of Indian diplomats in the United Kingdom, the reduction in Canadian diplomats, and the shutdown of the Afghan embassy in India.

India demands parity in diplomatic presence with Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday (Oct 5), demanded 'parity' in diplomatic presence with Canada citing their continued "interference" in India's "internal matters".

During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here...and their continued interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this".

"Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," he added.

"It's up to the Canadian side, who they choose to staff the High Commission with...our concerns are related to ensuring parity in diplomatic presence," Bagchi said on being asked if the reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats could see a decrease in the number of visas issued by the Canadian High Commission in India.

Security of Indian diplomats in UK

Bagchi said that India has been taking up concerns about the security of Indian diplomats and premises with the UK authorities.

"We have been taking up concerns about the security of our diplomats and our premises and other elements related to people there who are, wanted by our security or our judicial systems and we will continue to do that. And that's an ongoing conversation. I don't want to get into individual persons," he said.

"In the UK, there was a protest on 2nd October, and we certainly have taken up our concerns on the security of diplomats and premises there with the UK authorities. And this has been an ongoing thing. The issue is about security, about ensuring that our diplomats are able to function normally and our premises are safe and that the community is not targeted," he added.

'Will continue assisting people of Afghanistan,' says MEA on Afghan embassy shutdown

MEA said that India will continue taking steps to "assist the people of Afghanistan."

"We are also aware that there has been a prolonged absence of the ambassador and that a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India in the recent past. We would hope that a substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students, are able to continue to receive necessary consular support. On our part, we will continue with our efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan," said Bagchi.

"However, we received communication last week purportedly from the embassy, indicating that it intends to suspend operations at the end of September. Of course, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission. However, we have noted that the Afghan consulates general in Mumbai and in Hyderabad voiced their objection to that decision or to such a decision," the MEA spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies)



