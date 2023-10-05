Watch | Justin Trudeau's 'unprofessional' behaviour in Parliament draws widespread criticism online

Days after drawing widespread condemnation for the recognition of a Nazi veteran in Parliament, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yet again sparked controversy and received backlash on social media after his video of winking at newly appointed Speaker Greg Fergus and biting his tongue went viral.

In the video, Speaker Fergus can be seen introducing Trudeau in the House as the “honourable Prime Minister”, to which the Canadian PM jokingly corrects "very honourable" and winks.

His gesture quickly garnered traction on the internet with many calling out the Canadian Prime Minister for his "unprofessional" behaviour.

JUST IN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a wink and bites his tongue at new Speaker of the House of Commons, Greg Fergus.



What is going on in Canada?



Fergus, who is a liberal, was elected after the previous speaker was forced to resign for praising a Nazi on the…

A user wrote, "How is this behaviour acceptable in parliament from our so-called PM?! W** is the wink and tongue for? What an absolute joke."

A user wrote, "How is this behaviour acceptable in parliament from our so-called PM?! W** is the wink and tongue for? What an absolute joke."

Another user said, “Trudeau loves to throw his members under the bus.”

Some users termed Trudeau's gesture as "gross."

While others called his gesture "creepy" and “cringe”.

There is NO honor with you @JustinTrudeau

There is NO honor with you @JustinTrudeau

And stick your tongue back in your mouth. Gross!

Canada's House of Commons on Tuesday (Oct 3) elected Greg Fergus as its new speaker, making him the first Black Canadian to take charge of the top post.

"Today you're the first Black Canadian to become speaker. It should be inspiring for all Canadians, especially younger generations who want to get involved in politics," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau considering declassifying list of ex-Nazis in Canada

Trudeau on Wednesday (Oct 4) released a statement saying that his administration was considering to declassify a list of suspected former Nazi collaborators who immigrated to Canada after the Second World War.

"We have made sure that there are top public servants who are looking very carefully into the issue, including digging into the archives," Trudeau said Wednesday.

"They're going to make recommendations to the relevant ministers," he added.

Jewish groups, including B'nai Brith and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, have pressed for the release of the report.

Last month, Trudeau issued an apology over Parliament's recognition of the Nazi veteran during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address.

“All of us who were in the House on Friday regret deeply having stood and clapped, even though we did so unaware of the context,” Trudeau said before entering the House of Commons.

(With inputs from agencies)

