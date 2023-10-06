How China's 'scientific' ships can pave way to Chinese submarine deployment near India

The latest Chinese 'scientific' ship to venture into the expansive Indian Ocean is the Shi Yan 6. Currently headed to Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port, it's described by Chinese media as a "scientific research vessel" operated by a crew of 60. The ship is equipped to conduct various experiments in oceanography, marine geology, and marine ecology.

This three-month voyage, driven by multidisciplinary observations, seeks to gather extensive fundamental data. It aims to uncover how dynamic processes impact biogeochemical cycles, ecosystems, and sedimentary processes in the region, elucidate the geographical patterns of biodiversity, understand the response of biological communities to physical processes, and gain insights into paleoclimate changes.

This expedition is expected to enhance scientific research collaboration with nations along the Maritime Silk Road, contributing to the integration of science and education in support of the Belt and Road Initiative, according to China.

Costing over 500 million yuan (approximately $77 million), Shi Yan 6 is recognised as a key asset among China's 3,000-tonne deep-ocean research vessels.

But why is India closely monitoring these research vessels?

"These are primarily civilian ships and not military vessels, so there are no objections to their presence on the high seas," said Commodore Anil Jai Singh, Vice President, Indian Maritime Foundation who spoke to WION.

This essentially means that as long as these vessels remain outside Indian waters, China, or any other nation, can carry out their research activities without issue.

While conducting marine scientific research in international waters is not restricted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, states are required to seek permission at least six months in advance for research within another country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) , or continental shelf.

"With the People’s Liberation Army Navy expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean, Chinese research vessels frequently make trips to the region, primarily in the eastern Indian Ocean. In 2019, they encroached into India’s EEZ, prompting intervention by the Indian Navy," said Commodore Singh.

"Since then, they have stayed out of Indian waters but continue to operate in the eastern Indian Ocean, conducting seemingly benign activities such as seabed mapping and resource assessment. However, their actual focus lies in collecting hydrographic data, including temperature, pressure, and salinity profiles, which is crucial for submarine operations."

Importance of hydrographic data

Understanding the hydrographic profile of the sea enables better deployment of submarines, determining optimal depths and operating conditions.

"Given the opaqueness of the underwater domain, limited knowledge exists about its workings. Therefore, the more information you possess about this underwater realm, the more effectively you can operate your submarines," added Commodore Singh.

Additionally, hydrographic conditions can undergo multiple changes daily, such as fluctuations in sea velocity, especially in deep-sea areas.

"Even naval forces regularly monitor the hydrographic profile. This information guides decisions like whether the submarine is ready for attack mode, the optimal depth concerning other ships, or the suitable depth for hiding, depending on the sea's profile that day," he noted.

Any understanding of the underwater environment enhances a submarine's operating capabilities.

Likewise, for India, the more the Chinese understand the hydrographic profiles, the harder it becomes to detect Chinese submarines since they can hide optimally.

In 2021, a Chinese autonomous underwater glider was discovered deep within Indonesian sovereign waters, highlighting China's interest in underwater surveillance and data collection. These gliders are instrumental in gathering scientific data on the underwater environment, including chlorophyll levels, oxygen content, and water temperature.

Apart from hydrographic know-how, seabed mapping is vital not only for resource exploration but also for assessing the feasibility of submarine "bottoming," a technique employed by navies to hide submarines on the seabed when needed.

Knowing the sea bed's composition (soft, sandy, rocky, or undulating) is crucial for planning such operations.

These Chinese research ships also collect underwater minerals, and metals for laboratory research. They monitor the movements and operational profiles of Indian ships, including formations and deployments, and can intercept telemetry data from rockets and missiles, which aids in tracking trajectories and ranges.

Overall, the presence of these Chinese research vessels does away with the element of surprise for India, noted Commodore Singh, as the Chinese gather intelligence on Indian naval activities and can anticipate and respond to India's strategic moves tactically.