Indian court pronounces life sentence for four killers of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

A court in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Saturday (Nov 25) sentenced life imprisonment to four convicts in the murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan which happened in 2008, while a fifth convict was given three years of imprisonment.



The court stated that crime does not come under the rarest of rare and hence did not give the death penalty to the convicts.



The court sentenced life imprisonment to Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar. The fifth convict, identified as Ajay Sethi, was sentenced to only three years of imprisonment for helping them.



On September 30, 2008, Soumya Vishwanathan was killed in her car in Vasant Kunj, when she was coming back home from work. The court had reserved its order on Friday (Nov 24) on the quantum of sentence pronounced in the murder case.



The verdict was reserved by trial judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey after detailed arguments. In between the arguments, the public prosecutor informed the court that apart from the convict Amit Shukla, an "unsatisfactory" report of the conduct of others in jail was given by the DLSA.