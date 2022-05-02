Indian Coast Guard saves all six crew members of sinking ship off India's west coast

During the wee hours of Sunday (May 1), the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued all six crew members of a sinking vessel, off India's west coast. The cargo vessel, MSV Malabar Light, was in distress owing to flooding in its engine room, as it was on a voyage from Beypore in Kerala to Androth in Lakshadweep.

According to the ICG, it was at 2 am that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai intimated the Coast Guard Station in Beypore, Kerala about the situation.

Also Read: Indian SC: No curbs in public places for those not jabbed against Covid

At 2.45 am, the Coast Guard ship C-404 was deployed from Beypore, to render assistance. The distressed vessel MSV Malabar Light was ferrying construction materials, livestock, etc, and the flooding on-board had forced the crew to jump onto a lifeboat and drift in the open sea.

Having reached the spot at 4.20 am, all crew were rescued onto the Coast Guard vessel, rendered first aid and found healthy.

Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Germany on first leg of three-nation trip

The lifeboat was then towed to Beypore harbour, where the rescued crew members disembarked and were handed over to local authorities, at 6:15 am.