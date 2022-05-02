Covid: India's Supreme Court against restrictions on unvaccinated in public places

No person can be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19, India’s Supreme Court said on Monday, while noting that the central government's Covid-19 vaccination policy “cannot be said to be unreasonable or manifestly arbitrary”.

The apex court has also asked the Centre to make public data on the possible adverse effects of these immunisations public.

The court gave the judgement in a plea filed by Jacob Puliyel, who had sought directions for the disclosure of the data on clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines and post-jab cases.

The current policy of COVID-19 vaccine cannot be said to be manifestly arbitrary and unreasonable, said a bench of Justices, L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai, who were hearing the case.

Bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, the top court said.

"Till numbers are low, we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed on unvaccinated individuals on access to public areas or recall the same if already not done," the bench added.

As far as the segregation of vaccine trial data, subject to privacy of individuals, is concerned, all trials conducted and to be subsequently conducted, all the data must be available to the public without any delay, it said.

The Centre was also directed by the apex court to publish any report on adverse events of vaccines from the public and doctors on a publicly accessible system without compromising on the data of individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)