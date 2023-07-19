Indian building takes crown as world's largest office, surpassing US Pentagon

The Surat Diamond Bourse in the Indian state of Gujarat, has claimed the title of the world's largest office building, surpassing the Pentagon, according to a CNN report.

Situated in Surat, known as the gem capital of the world and a major hub for diamond cutting, this newly constructed building will serve as a comprehensive centre for diamond professionals. A hub for diamond trade Spread across 35 acres of land, the Surat Diamond Bourse is a 15-storey complex consisting of nine interconnected rectangular structures.

Designed by the Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis, the building offers over 7.1 million square feet of floor space, accommodating more than 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders. It aims to be a "one-stop destination" for the diamond industry.

Inauguration and significance The official inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse is scheduled for November this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremony.

The construction of the building spanned four years, and its completion marks a significant milestone for the diamond industry, bringing a major trading hub to Surat and reducing the need for professionals to travel to Mumbai.

Designed for efficiency and demand The Surat Diamond Bourse was designed to meet the growing demand within the diamond industry. The architectural layout, featuring interconnected structures with a central spine, provides an optimal trading environment. All the office spaces within the building were already purchased by diamond companies before construction commenced, reflecting the high demand and market anticipation.

Also watch | India has expressed intentions of buying marine jets, says France Promoting convenience and economic growth The establishment of the Surat Diamond Bourse is a not-for-profit initiative promoted by SDB Diamond Bourse, with the aim of developing and promoting the diamond trade in Surat, Gujarat.

The project is expected to save thousands of diamond professionals from the daily commute to Mumbai, enhancing convenience and potentially boosting the economic growth of the region.