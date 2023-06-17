Indian Army rescue over 3,500 stranded tourists in North Sikkim amid landslides triggered by heavy rains

Heavy rainfall in North Sikkim led to landslides and flash floods, resulting in the stranding of thousands of tourists. The Indian Army, along with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), undertook an operation and rescued over 3,500 stranded individuals on Saturday, as per media reports. Troops from the Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps, Indian Army, and the BRO worked tirelessly in adverse weather conditions to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area.

Their efforts allowed over 2,000 tourists to be safely rescued. The stranded individuals were helped to cross the river and provided with essentials such as hot meals, tents, and medical support. A total of 36 foreign tourists found themselves stranded at hotels in the picturesque areas of Lachen and Lachung. These areas serve as gateways to several scenic destinations.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next five days. This prediction poses additional challenges for the ongoing rescue operations and reinforces the need for swift action to ensure the safety of the stranded individuals.

Ongoing restoration efforts and support

The focus now is on restoring road connectivity in the affected areas, while the evacuation of tourists continues. Tents and medical aid posts have been set up to cater to the needs of the stranded individuals. The Indian Army remains committed to providing necessary assistance until the route is cleared for their onward journey.

Proactive assistance by Indian Army

The Indian Army, responsible for safeguarding the border in the challenging terrain of the Himalayas, proactively extends support to both tourists and the local population. In this situation, they swiftly mobilised resources and personnel to ensure the safety and well-being of the stranded tourists.

Flash floods

Continuous heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in North Sikkim, leading to the closure of highways and leaving numerous tourists stranded. The Pegong area has been particularly affected, resulting in the complete shutdown of National Highway 10.