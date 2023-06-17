Stoltenberg expected to be asked to extend another term as NATO Chief amid replacement challenges

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is likely to be asked to continue in his role for another year, according to an anonymous source familiar with the discussions and a US official, both quoted by Reuters news agency. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the Biden administration is increasingly open to the idea of Stoltenberg staying on, as there is currently no consensus within the alliance regarding his replacement.

"The (Biden) administration is coming around (to) the idea of Stoltenberg staying on for another year. It doesn't look like there is consensus at the moment within the alliance on his replacement," the source said. Stoltenberg leaves replacement decision to alliance members Jens Stoltenberg stated on Thursday that it is ultimately up to the member countries of the alliance to decide whether they want to replace him. As discussions take place among NATO's 31 nations, the search for a successor to the position of secretary general is underway in preparation for an upcoming summit of leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies,” Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. “I’m responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except one, and that is about my future, that is for 31 allies to decide.”

Stoltenberg has been leading the Western military alliance since 2014 and his term has already been extended by a year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Now, with his tenure drawing to a close, NATO members are deliberating on the future leadership of the alliance.

The alliance has encountered difficulties in deciding on a replacement ahead of an upcoming mid-July summit in Lithuania.

Stoltenberg, who has already had his term extended three times, is set to step down in September after serving as secretary-general for nine years. He enjoys broad support within the alliance and is regarded as an effective leader.

With the summit in Vilnius approaching, the likelihood of Stoltenberg being asked to extend his tenure for a fourth time has grown. NATO allies are concerned about displaying disunity while the alliance continues to respond to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Although Stoltenberg previously mentioned in February that he was not seeking a further extension, he has not disclosed his response if asked by NATO members to stay on.

Whoever assumes the role of NATO secretary general will face the challenge of maintaining unity among allies in supporting Ukraine while also preventing any escalation that could draw NATO into direct conflict with Russia. Other potential candidates While British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has openly expressed his interest in the position, there is also a push from some governments to appoint the first female NATO secretary general. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emerged as a serious contender in this regard.

