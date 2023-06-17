China achieves historic milestone: Launches 41 satellites in single mission, setting new record

China achieved a significant milestone on Thursday (June 15) launching the Long March 2D rocket with an impressive payload of 41 satellites. This accomplishment sets a new national record for China in terms of the number of satellites deployed in a single mission, reported Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Launch details and recent space endeavours

The rocket, carrying the 41 satellites, lifted off at 1:30 pm local time from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi province. This achievement comes just weeks after China successfully sent a three-person crew to its orbiting space station. The country has set its sights on landing astronauts on the Moon before the end of the decade, demonstrating their ambitious space exploration plans, as reported by NDTV.

The recent launch of the Long March 2D rocket marked the 476th flight mission of the renowned Long March rocket series. This series has been instrumental in China's space endeavours, showcasing the nation's technological capabilities and commitment to space exploration.

Satellite Objectives: Commercial Remote Sensing and Technology Verification

The 41 satellites launched in this mission serve primarily for commercial remote sensing services and technology verification. Among them, an impressive 36 satellites belong to the Jilin-1 series, which is China's first self-developed commercial remote sensing satellite system. This deployment significantly strengthens China's remote sensing capabilities and expands their commercial satellite constellation.

Following Thursday's launch, the number of Jilin-1 satellites in operation has increased to 108. This achievement brings China's first commercial constellation of over 100 remote sensing satellites to fruition, as reported by Xinhua. The Jilin-1 satellite program was initiated in 2015, starting with a 420-kilogram satellite. Over the years, China has successfully reduced the weight of these satellites to a mere 22 kilograms.

China's rapid progress in the space sector has positioned the nation in a competitive space race with Western countries, particularly the United States. A Bloomberg report revealed that the US Space Force is planning to launch its own satellite constellation, codenamed 'Silent Barker,' with the objective of tracking Chinese or Russian space vehicles that have the potential to disrupt or damage orbiting objects. These US satellites will be positioned in geosynchronous orbit, approximately 22,000 miles (35,400 kilometres) above the Earth.

Looking ahead, China is actively working on developing relay satellites that will act as communication bridges between lunar missions and ground operations on Earth. By 2030, China aims to establish a comprehensive communication infrastructure to support their lunar exploration efforts. Ultimately, their ambition is to land astronauts on the Moon within the same timeframe, showcasing their commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.