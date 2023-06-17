Shehbaz Sharif calls on Nawaz Sharif to become Pakistan PM again, lead election campaign

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has urged his brother Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and take charge of the party's election campaign, media reports said citing the country's local media outlet Geo News. The Pakistani PM also made the plea during the central general council meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stating that he was waiting for his elder brother to come back so that he could hand over the presidency of the PML-N to him.

Nawaz Sharif has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 due to health reasons. Shehbaz Sharif, who took over the PML-N's presidency after Nawaz Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court, acknowledged the need for young leadership within the party and praised the efforts of Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif's daughter.

"You will see that the map of politics will change when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan," Shehbaz Sharif said.

The statement from Shehbaz Sharif comes after Pakistan President Arif Alvi signed the Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Act 2023, which allows Nawaz Sharif to exercise his right to appeal against lifetime disqualifications within 60 days. The new law permits appeals against court decisions under Article 184(3) and applies to past verdicts as well.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Pakistan Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case on July 28, 2017, for concealing unpaid salary from his son. Later, the court ruled that individuals disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party. Shehbaz Sharif chosen as PML-N president During the PML-N general council meeting, the ruling party appointed Shehbaz Sharif as the president, and Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, as the senior vice president. The meeting also selected other office bearers, including Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general, Marriyum Aurangzeb as secretary of information, Ataullah Tarar as deputy secretary, and Ishaq Dar as secretary of finance and overseas affairs.

