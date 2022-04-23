Indian Army organises cricket tournament in Srinagar to increase youth engagement in activities

The Indian Army on Saturday organised a cricket tournament in Srinagar's Army Headquarters. Around 16 teams participated in the tournament from all the districts of Kashmir Valley. The Indian army has been continuously taking initiatives to engage youth in the valley in different sports and cultural activities.

Students from various schools participated in the tournament and thanked the Indian army for providing a platform to showcase their talent. The Indian army says that this tournament is the start of many such events. They will also be starting a female cricket tournament soon.

''We have 16 teams in total and have been organised by Chinar Corps Indian Army. All the matches, in the beginning, would be played in army headquarters, and later we will be playing in TRC grounds. We are continuously being approached by youngsters and schools to organise such cricket tournaments. A lot of schools and colleges are approaching us to organise these tournaments. IPL has many Kashmiris but they lack the platform, and we are trying our best to give them that platform. We will plan a football tournament and a special tournament with girls too. There is no positive engagement here with the youth, so many are involved in drug addiction, and we want them to stay away from drugs and play sports. We will also be organising a lot of cultural programmes too. A girl cricket tournament is in pipeline,'' said Abhishek Sahu, Major, Indian Army.

Also read | NIA chief visits Jammu encounter site; high alert ahead of PM Modi's visit

The local cricket coaches in the Valley have appreciated the initiative taken by the Indian army. The local coaches say that it will put the Kashmiri youngsters in the right direction.

''It's a great initiative by the Indian army to provide a platform for the youth to play sports. There are 16 teams and sports are as important as studies, there are so many youths involved in drugs these days and to keep them away, Sports plays a very important role. We should promote sports. '' said Zahid Hussain, Cricket Coach.

There are few such opportunities for the Kashmiri Youth. Although Kashmir has a lot of talent but lacks the platforms where the youth can showcase it.

''Sports are extremely important for the youngsters and we stay fit if we play sports. This is a great platform, and we can learn a lot and achieve great heights. We have come with a purpose to win this tournament,'' said Reyan A, Student.

These Initiatives by the Indian army are to provide a platform for the youngsters so that they can represent the state and country at National and International levels.

(With inputs from agencies)