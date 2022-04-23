NIA chief visits Jammu encounter site; security forces on high alert ahead of PM Modi's visit

A day after two terrorists were killed in the Jammu encounter, the chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Kuldeep Singh visited the encounter site at Jammu's Sunjwan area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu on April 24. The PM will visit Samba district's Palli village on National Panchayati Raj Day.

Just before the visit, the NIA chief visited the site where the encounter had taken place. He was accompanied by the Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu who shared the details of the operation. The NIA team had visited the operation site after the encounter and is likely to take over the investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir police had said that two Jaish fidayeen were killed in the operation. Both were Pakistanis and had infiltrated into the area recently. One Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer was killed during the gunfight.

''The two fidayeen were part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based JeM and their infiltration could be a "big conspiracy" to sabotage the prime minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir,'' said Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh.

Security has been put on high alert across the Jammu region ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.