Ahead of Indian PM Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, six terrorists killed in two operations

Ahead of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, six terrorists were killed in two different operations.

Two terrorists were killed in the Jalalabad area of Sunjwan in Jammu in an encounter led by a joint team of police and paramilitary forces.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area after which a ‘cordon and search operation’ was launched. During the search, terrorists fired on the forces resulting in a gun-battle.

Also Read: 2 terrorists held in India met Pak Army Major who is seen in photo with IAF's Abhinandan

''Till now, two terrorists have been killed. Two AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition, satellite phones (besides) some documents have been recovered. It seems like they were 'Fidayeen' attackers. Operation is underway,” said Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu Zone.

In the same operation, an assistant sub inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed, and four other soldiers were injured. The chief education officer of Jammu ordered the closure of all the schools, which fall in a radius of 5 km of the encounter site.

Another operation is underway in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The encounter, which had started on April 21, continues even after the killing of four terrorists in the gunfight. Security forces say another terrorist is hiding in the area.

Watch | India: UK PM Boris Johnson at Rajghat, visits Gandhi memorial

''Another terrorist killed (total four) in the Baramulla encounter. The operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow,'' said Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has called it very successful as they said that they have managed to kill longest surviving terrorist commander of Lashker Toiba, Mohammad Yousuf Kantroo in the operation. He was among the top 10 wanted terrorists of the Valley. And was active since 2017 and associated with terror groups since 2000.