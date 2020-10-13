Indian Army foils Pak-backed terrorists' bid to smuggle weapons into Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian army has foiled an attempt by Pakistan to smuggle weapons into Jammu and Kashmir, the second attempt in the last five days.

According to Army sources, Indian troops deployed at the Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir thwarted an attempt by the Pakistan Army to smuggle weapons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

At 6:30 pm on Monday, a joint search operation was launched along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army sources said."The joint team recovered a bag containing five pistols, ten magazines,138 rounds of ammunition recovered from a location close to Line of Control," sources said.

While the Global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has begun deliberations on Pakistan`s compliance with international anti-terrorist financing norms, Pakistan continues to support terrorism by abetting the smuggling of weapons across the Line of Control.

It may be recalled that on October 9, alert Indian troops deployed at the neighbouring Keran Sector of North Kashmir had recovered four AK 74 Rifles, eight Magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition.