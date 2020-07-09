India will play leading role in global revival, already seeing green shoots of economic recovery: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indian economy has started seeing "green shoots" of recovery, and that it would play a leading role in global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

He added India remains one of the most open economies in the world.

PM Modi was addressing the India Global Week 2020 -- one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation. He also invited the world industry to invest in India.

PM Modi said that in these times when the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, it is natural to talk about revival and there is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role.

"Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green shoots when it comes to economic recovery," Modi said while addressing the India Global Week 2020.

PM Modi added, "During the last six years, India has made great gains in areas such as: total financial inclusion, record housing and infra construction, Ease of Doing Business, and bold tax reforms including the GST."

"We are laying the red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today."

The prime minister said Indians have been natural reformers, and that historically, the country has managed to overcome every challenge -- be it social or economic.

Modi also said that there are many possibilities and opportunities in various sunrise sectors in India.

"Our reforms in agriculture provide a very attractive investment opportunity to invest in storage and logistics," Modi said.