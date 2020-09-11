India, US ask Pakistan to act on perpetrators of Mumbai and Pathankot attacks

India and the US have asked Pakistan to act on the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks and make sure its soil is not used by terror groups.

The joint statement released after third US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue said, "two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks" and to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot."

More than 170 people died in the 2008 Mumbai attack perpetrated by Pakistan based united listed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

During the talks, US "reiterated" its support for the "people and government of India in the fight against terrorism." The talks were led by Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs of India Mahaveer Singhvi and the US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales.

During the talks both sides denounced "use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms" and emphasised the need for "concerted action" against all terrorist networks including al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh and Pakistan based terror groups like Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul Mujahideen.

Focus by the two sides was also on "procedures for pursuing sanctions and designations against terrorist groups and individuals."

US played a key role in listing of Masood Azhar in the aftermath of Pulwama attack of 2019.