India, China foreign ministers agree to ease tensions; issue joint statement

In a major positive development amidst growing India-China tension, both countries have come out with a joint statement calling for the easing of tensions.

The five-point statement issued after more than two hour long talks between India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will "guide their approach to the current situation", top Indian government sources told WION.

In the joint statement, it has been agreed that "border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions."

Recalling the "consensus of the leaders" agreed in the informal Wuhan summit and Chennai connect summits of 2018 and 2019, both will not allow "differences to become disputes" and "the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side."

One of the key outcomes of the joint statement is that both sides, "shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs" while maintaining "peace and tranquillity in the border areas" and "avoid any action that could escalate matters."

Both sides will "continue" to have dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism (SR) on the India-China boundary question and Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC). The SR Level mechanism led by India's National security advisory Ajit Doval and Chinese FM have met twice and WMCC multiple times in the four months-long standoff at the Line of actual control (LAC).

It has also been agreed the two sides should expedite work to conclude new Confidence Building Measures for "peace and tranquillity in the border areas" once the current situation eases.

The talks which were the first in-person talks between the two Foreign Ministers saw amidst the standoff saw External affairs minister told the Chinese side that "while the Indian side recognized that a solution to the boundary question required time and effort" it was also clear that the "maintenance of peace and tranquillity on the border areas was essential to the forward development of ties," top government sources told WION.

The sources elaborated, that EAM told Chinese FM recent incidents in eastern Ladakh has "inevitably impacted the development of the bilateral relationship" and called for "an urgent resolution of the current situation was in the interest of both nations."

During India-China FMs meet, India's envoy to China Vikram Misri and India's envoy to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma were also present.

EAM also highlighted its strong concern at the "massing of Chinese troops with equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)" which are violative of 1993 and 1996 India China Agreements and "created flashpoints along the LAC" and "provocative behaviour of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols". The Chinese side could not provide any credible explanation for the deployment.

The Indian side has conveyed to China that it expected full adherence to all agreements on the management of border areas and emphasized that the "Indian troops had scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols pertaining to the management of the border areas."

The final movement of the troop deployment to their permanent posts is expected to be worked out by the military commanders.

The ground commanders have agreed to hold 6th round of Corps commanders' levels talks soon, as reported by WION on Thursday.