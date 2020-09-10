Big, stern message for those eyeing our sovereignty: Rajnath Singh hail induction of Rafale jets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday welcomed the induction of Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force and said that the induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France.

Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty, said the Defence Minister adding that this induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere created at our borders.

He declared the Rafale's induction was a "game changer". He cited the Rafale's heavy weapons load and fuel capacity and capability to take off from short airfields, all of which made it one of the best aircraft in world.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

A traditional 'sarva dharma puja', a ceremonial 'water cannon salute' to the Rafale jets and an aerial display featuring various breathtaking manoeuvres by the aircraft marked their induction into the 17 Squadron of the IAF.

In a tweet, the IAF welcomed the "new bird" into its arsenal.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Ten Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots.

The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

A second batch of four to five Rafale jets are likely to arrive in India by November.

The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.

European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

Meteor is a next generation beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) designed to revolutionise air-to-air combat.

The weapon has been developed by MBDA to combat common threats facing the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies)