India: Trailer collision on Rajasthan highway kills 11, PM Modi announces aid

A trailer collided with a bus, resulting in the loss of 11 lives in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday (September 13). The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District. The bus was en route from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when disaster struck around 4.30 am.

The bus had come to a halt at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer forcefully collided with its rear end. Five men and six women lost their lives on the spot, as confirmed by the local police.

Subsequently, the casualty count was revised, with Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa verifying that the accident had claimed the lives of 11 individuals, reported the Hindustan Times.

Victims' identity and origin

The police control room identified the victims as Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, along with Madhuben (Lalji's wife), Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben, and Madhuben (the wife of Arvind). These people hailed from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Bharatpur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2023 ×

Also watch | India G20 2023: What was Chinese delegation carrying in the 'suspicious' bag?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the unfortunate passengers involved in the accident.

In a message posted on X (previously Twitter), he expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as "extremely sad." Gehlot affirmed that the police and administration were on the scene, and the injured were receiving medical attention. He offered prayers for the departed souls and strength for their grieving families, along with speedy recovery wishes for the injured.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also shared his condolences through a tweet, expressing shock and sorrow over the tragic road accident. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the pilgrims from Gujarat who lost their lives and offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.