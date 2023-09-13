Two terrorists killed, Indian Army soldier and heroic army dog 'Kent' died in J&K ops

Two encounters between terrorists and security forces are ongoing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The first encounter Operation 'SUJALIGALA' started on September 7 when security forces received input about the presence of two terrorists hiding in the general area of Rajouri.

Both the terrorists were killed by security forces in the operations. The Indian army soldier of 63 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was also killed in the gunfight while three Indian army soldiers were injured, along with a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police.

The Indian army also lost a brave army dog who saved the life of his handler while battling terrorists.

Indian army dog Kent was at the forefront of Operation SUJALIGALA. It was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists and came down under heavy hostile fire.

While shielding its handler, it laid down its own life in the best traditions of the Indian Army. Kent was a female, Labrador of 6 years of age and was from the Unit-21 army dog unit.

''Indian Army and JKP monitored and tracked the movement of two terrorists since 07 September 2023. Own troops cordoned off the terrorists and a heavy firefight ensued on 12 September wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralised on the morning of September 13 after heavy firing throughout the night," said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO (Defence) Jammu.

Also Read | EU Ambassador Ugo Astuto applauds India's G20 presidency as a success story

The forces also recovered huge quantities of warlike stores, including Pakistan-marking medicines.

Watch | Heavy rains flood India’s Uttar Pradesh: Death toll climbs to 29

''One soldier of 63 RR has made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers have been injured, along with an SPO. An Army dog has also laid down her life. Ops are in progress, '' said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO(Defence) Jammu.

There is one more operation in the Kashmir valley's Gadole area of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Sources in the security forces said that two security personnel were injured in the initial gunfight.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment while the operation is ongoing.