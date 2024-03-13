India: Tiger population rises as three new cubs are spotted in Rajasthan’s Sariska reserve

Three new adorable tiger cubs have been spotted in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, nestled in Alwar city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. The Tigress ST 12 along with her three new offspring was sighted in the Tal Vriksh range of the reserve.

The sanctuary had faced challenges in tiger conservation. In 2005, it had undergone the loss of its entire tiger population due to poaching and other reasons. However, efforts were made to reintroduce tigers into the reserve, and as of that time, there had been some success in increasing the tiger population.

The spotting of three new cubs is a remarkable development in the sanctuary which teetered on the brink of losing its tiger population. Today, the reserve proudly boasts 25 adult tigers and eight playful cubs.

The joyous news was shared by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

He pointed out the significance of tigers in the ecosystem, highlighting their role as a "unique heritage of nature." CM Sharma also affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding and promoting the majestic tiger, a "symbol of strength and beauty."

Notably, the national animal of India is the Panthera tigris, which holds significant cultural and ecological importance in India and is a symbol of strength, power, and grace. It is also one of the most iconic and charismatic species found in India's diverse wildlife.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also echoed the excitement, taking to X social media platform to celebrate the thriving wildlife of Sariska. He lauded the spotting of Tigress ST 12 with three cubs and said, "My best wishes for a flourishing wildlife in the state of Rajasthan." Exciting news coming from Sariska Tiger Reserve!



Tigress ST 12 has been camera trapped with 3 new cubs in Talvriksh Range.



This takes the number of adult tigers to 25 and cubs to 8 in Sariska. My best wishes for a flourishing wildlife in the state of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/TV9p3AcCv0 — Bhupender Yadav (मोदी का परिवार) (@byadavbjp) March 13, 2024 × The resurgence of tigers in Sariska can be attributed to a rehabilitation program initiated in 2008, which involved the relocation of two tigers from Ranthambore National Park. This intervention has yielded promising results, breathing new life into the sanctuary.

Spanning across 1213.34 square kilometres in the picturesque Aravalli Hills, Sariska Sanctuary is not only a sanctuary for tigers but also hosts a diverse array of wildlife, including leopards, nilgai, langur, sambar, chital, and numerous other species.

Watch | India: Bengaluru bans drinking water in swimming pools amid shortage × Tigers play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. As apex predators, they regulate prey populations, which in turn influences vegetation dynamics and helps preserve the delicate equilibrium of ecosystems.