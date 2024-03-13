Delhi Metro mania set to expand after Modi cabinet approves expansion worth $1bn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved two new metro corridors in New Delhi in another boost to urban connectivity in the national capital. The two new corridors will connect Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The cost of two new metro corridors is estimated to be ₹8,399 crore or nearly $1bn. The budget will be sourced from the union government and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government as well as international funding agencies.

The new metro corridors are scheduled to be completed by March 2029, the Union minister added.

"Today two new metro corridors have been given permission, on which ₹8400 crore ($1bn) will be spent. There will be about 8.4-kilometer metro line from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block. It will have eight stations. The second is from Inderlok to Indraprastha, this will be a metro line of about 12.4 kilometres. It will be completed by March 2029...," Anurag Thakur said.

Delhi Metro expansion: What does it mean?

The aggregate length of the two new Metro corridors will be a little over 20 km. The first line, between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G-Block, will integrate the southern part of the national capital with major commercial hubs and popular markets. The commuters will no longer have to take long detours to reach their specific destinations.

The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block metro corridor will be about 8.4 km in length. The corridor will be entirely elevated and will have eight stations, such as Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar and Saket G-Block.

The second metro corridor between Inderlok and Indraprastha will be about 12.4 kilometres. The 11.35 kilometers of this corridor will be underground and 1.028 kilometers of elevated stretch comprising 10 stations. They are Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya and Indraprastha.

Presently, DMRC has about 427 km of metro network including 34 km of RRTS operational in NCR.



The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of 392.44 kilometers spanning over 12 corridors in the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR).

The Delhi Metro is now one of the largest Metro networks anywhere in the world.