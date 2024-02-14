Delhi Metro records its highest-daily ridership, see how it compares

Delhi Metro on Tuesday (Feb 13) set its highest daily ridership, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The corporation said that On February 13, Delhi Metro saw footfall of 7.109 million passengers who availed its services. Making a post about the development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) DMRC said that the latest number broke the previous record set September 2023. Delhi Metro broke its highest Passenger journeys record set in September 2023 by registering an unmatched 71.09 lakh passenger journeys on Tuesday (February 13, 2024), the highest ever daily passenger journeys. pic.twitter.com/xgtuEUS0dI — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 14, 2024 × The previous record of highest ridership was of 7.103 million passengers. The record was set on September 4 last year.

The latest ridership record is being attributed to traffic restrictions and traffic jams in the Indian capital and as well as in National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) due to farmers' protest. In order to aid law and order authorities, Delhi Metro took some steps like closure of one or more gates on stations including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg and Barakhamba Road. But this didn't deter the passengers who apparently deemed the public transport network the safest and quicket way to go about their business when road traffic was facing significant problems. DMRC announced late in the evening on that day that all gates had been opened.

Watch | UAE's first Hindu temple: Indian PM performs rituals at BAPS Temple ×

Just to compare, here's how the Delhi Metro ridership on February 13 compared with average number of passengers on some of the big metro networks in some global cities.

Delhi Metro: 7.1 million

Seoul Metro: 7.3 million

Moscow Metro: 8-9 million

Beijing Metro: 10 million

Shanghai Metro: 11.21 million

The iconic Delhi Metro has been backbone of public transport in Delhi-NCR for decades and expansion of the network continues till today.

Also Read | India: Government tells Mumbai airport to cut flights due to high airspace congestion

As of now, Delhi Metro boasts of network that spans 393 kms. Delhi Metro currently operates 12 lines which have total of 288 stations