Mukhtar Ansari, jailed mafia don-turned-politician, sentenced to life imprisonment
Ansari, who has 61 cases against him, has been in jail since 2005 after he surrendered in a communal riot case in Mau district in which seven people died. He contested from the Mau Sadar constituency seat five times—twice as a BSP candidate and thrice as an Independent—and won comfortably. Photograph:(PTI)
This marks Mukhtar Ansari's eighth conviction since September 2022.
A court in northern India's Varanasi sentenced jailed mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment for cheating, forgery of documents, criminal conspiracy, and violating the Arms Act to obtain a double-barrel gun license in 1986. This marks his eighth conviction since September 2022.
More information will be added soon.