Indian gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari jailed for 10 years in murder case

Indian gangster-turned-politician and the former legislator in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Mukhtar Ansari, was on Saturday convicted by a local court in the kidnapping and murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai.

The jailed mafia, who was produced virtually before a special court for MP/MLA, was also fined Rs 500,000 (approx. US $6116) and handed a 10-year prison sentence.

This is the fourth case in which the five-time MLA, who is lodged at Banda district jail, has been convicted.

Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Member of Parliament (MP) Afzal Ansari, too, was convicted in the case and was given four years in prison and fined Rs 100,000 (US$1,223 approx.). Following his conviction, Afzal will lose membership of the parliament if he doesn't file a review plea.

“I believe in the judiciary, mafia rule in UP has ended,’ Alka Rai, wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, told reporters ahead of the judgment.

Ansari is the second gangster-turned-politician to have been put convicted for his crimes after the now-deceased gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad.

BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was murdered by gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari in 2005 while attending a family wedding in his native village.

He was informed of death threats by the Special Task Force officers, that serial killers have been hired by Mukhtar Ansari to eliminate him.

The incident took place when was ambushed on his way back home by assailants who used automatic rifles. At that time, he did not use his bullet-proof vehicle or guards. Seven people died in that incident.

In jail since 2005

Ansari, who has 61 cases against him, has been in jail since 2005 after he surrendered in a communal riot case in Mau district in which seven people died. He contested from the Mau Sadar constituency seat five times—twice as a BSP candidate and thrice as an Independent—and has won comfortably.

In the last assembly election, Ansari stepped down and fielded his elder son Abbas from the same Mau Sadar seat on a ticket of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which had allied with the Samajwadi Party for the polls.

(With inputs from agencies)