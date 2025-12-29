/India's Central Administrative Tribunal quashes appointment of BrahMos chief

In a significant ruling, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad Bench has set aside the appointment of Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi as Director General (DG) of BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture behind the acclaimed BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The tribunal, in its order pronounced on 29 December 2025 in Original Application (OA) No.021/02253 of 2024, directed authorities to reconsider the selection for the strategic post, upholding the challenge brought by Dr Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, a "Distinguished Scientist" at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Quashing & setting aside" the 2024 order of appointment of Brahmos chief, the tribunal directed the process to restart for the appointment of DG Brahmos "within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the order".

Dr Naidu, who was promoted to the highest scientific grade of Distinguished Scientist (Pay Level-16) on 7 October 2024, argued that he was overlooked despite superior seniority, merit, and experience. He claimed to be the senior-most eligible candidate and the top-ranked in the selection panel, while Dr Joshi, then an Outstanding Scientist (Pay Level-15), was appointed with effect from 1 December 2024.

The tribunal, comprising Dr Lata Baswaraj Patne (Member Judicial) and Varun Sindhu Kul Kaumudi (Member Administrative), reserved its decision on 6 November 2025 after hearing arguments. The full order criticised the selection process. The order judgment emphasised that Dr Naidu had served in Level-15 positions significantly earlier than Dr Joshi. As stated in the applicant's plea: "the applicant is senior to the 5th respondent by 6 years in Level-15."

DRDO defended the appointment, arguing that the Chairman, DRDO, as Head of Service under Rule 10 of the Defence Research and Development Service Rules, 2023, held ultimate discretion to deploy the "most suitable" senior scientist for critical roles such as DG (BrahMos). It maintained that seniority was not the sole criterion and that the post carried no additional financial benefits, being a transfer posting.

Dr Joshi's counsel highlighted his extensive credentials, including leadership in international joint projects, 27 years of DRDO service, and roles such as Programme Director since 2022, contrasting these with the applicant's later elevation to Lab Director in 2023. However, the tribunal found merit in the applicant's contention that the process disregarded established principles of merit-cum-seniority for such high-profile postings in India's premier missile programme.

Dr Naidu, represented by advocate A Srinivas Rohit, had sought to quash Office Order No. DOP/05(DRDS-III)/53258/DG(BrahMos)/M/01 dated 25 November 2024 and directed his own appointment as DG (BrahMos). The tribunal's order stops short of directly appointing Dr Naidu but quashes Dr Joshi's appointment, requiring authorities to revisit the panel and decision in light of the order.