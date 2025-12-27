/How Cape Town is gearing up SA20 and how it has become a centre of attraction

South Africa is famous for its rich diversity of people, cultures, languages and traditions. Cricket has long been a big part of the country’s identity, and since the launch of SA20, the sport has grown even more popular each season. To build on this momentum, the league has partnered with Wesgro, the official tourism agency of the Western Cape, to promote South Africa as a travel destination. Wesgro now sees India as an important future market, as cricket plays a key role in connecting the two countries.

Speaking to WION, Wesgro’s Acting Chief Tourism Officer, Julia Louw, shared why Cape Town and the Eastern Cape are must-visit places.

She explained that the Western Cape is often described as “a world in one province.” Visitors can enjoy Table Mountain, beaches, local food, wine regions and scenic areas. Many Indian tourists enjoy driving along the Garden Route, where mountains rise on one side and the ocean stretches on the other.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to Julia, the region offers much more than a one-time visit. From food and adventure to culture, community events and sports like cricket, there is always something new to explore. Cricket, in particular, helps bring India and South Africa closer.

What makes the Western Cape special

While highlighting national pride, Julia also pointed out what sets the Western Cape apart. In just a few hours, travelers can move from busy city areas to quiet vineyards, from beaches to wildlife spots.

She noted that the region is home to the famous Cape Winelands, including Route 62, known as the world’s longest wine route. Along with this, visitors can enjoy marine life, Table Mountain National Park and a city surrounded by natural beauty.

Cricket opening doors to India

India is still a growing market for Western Cape tourism. Challenges such as limited direct flights and visa issues have slowed this progress. However, Julia believes cricket has created opportunities that regular tourism promotions could not.

Through SA20, Wesgro gained access to Indian audiences. She said sports, especially cricket is the strongest way to connect with Indian travelers. With South Africa’s women’s team finishing as runners-up in the recent World Cup and the men’s World Cup set for 2027, the country is gaining global attention in sports.

Julia described SA20 as a strong platform to tell South Africa’s story to the world. Reaching a country as large as India, she added, can only be done through partnerships.

A growing partnership between SA20 and Wesgro