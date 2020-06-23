India reports 14,933 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; death toll rises to over 14,000

India's health ministry reported 14,933 new coronavirus cases in the country in the last 24 hrs with the total number of cases surging to 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases.

The death toll due to the virus has gone up to 14,011 as 312 deaths were reported on Monday with 24,8190 people having recovered from the virus, health ministry officials informed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases along with 20 deaths on Monday with the total number of positive cases rising to 67,635. The health officials reported 29,781 active cases and 3,735 deaths.

India's national capital reported 2,909 new cases and 58 deaths in 24 hours with the total number of positive cases rising to 62,655 including 23,820 active cases. There have been 2,233 deaths in Delhi due to COVID-19.

Amid the rising number of cases, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the lockdown will remain in force in Madurai corporation limits between June 24 and June 30.

Tamil Nadu which has been one of the hardest-hit states due to the virus reported 2,710 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 62,087 with the death toll rising to 794. The state health officials reported 27,178 active cases.

Kerala reported 138 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 3,310 out of which 1,540 cases are active, the health officials said. The number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 21 in the state.

In West Bengal, 413 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 14,358 including 5,102 active cases with the death toll rising to 569.

