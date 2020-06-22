India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population one of the lowest globally: Union health ministry

The number of coronavirus positive cases on per lakh people in India is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.

With record 445 deaths and 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in India stands at 4, 25,282, according to Ministry of Health.

Among the total number of cases, 1, 74,387 are active cases while 2, 37,196 cured/discharged/migrated and 13699 deaths have been recorded so far, the ministry said.

The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase in India. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the Ministry said in a statement said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Goa on Monday reported its first death due to COVID-19.

An 85-year-old woman from Morlem in North Goa, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has succumbed to the infection in the hospital.

