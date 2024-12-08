New Delhi, India

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rain on the night of Sunday, December 8. This comes amid the rising air pollution crisis in the national capital, with the drizzle bringing some respite from the poor air quality.

Advertisment

The rainfall has also brought a slight dip in the temperature as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more rain in the region.

The air quality in Delhi slipped into the 'very poor’ category after recording 302 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm on December 8. The city recorded an improved AQI in the ‘moderate’ category at the beginning of December. The air quality in the region is expected to improve after the rainfall.

Advertisment

Also read | WATCH: Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border

According to the latest forecast, IMD predicted very light rainfall or drizzle in isolated places in Delhi. The rain was expected in areas including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlaqabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, and Deramandi.

VIDEO | Visuals of rainfall from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/niQ8RDK4e9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2024 ×

Advertisment

The weather department said NCR regions, including Noida, Gurugram, Manesar, and Farukhnagar, are also likely to receive rain, followed by fog the next morning.

“Western disturbance persists over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas... Light to moderate rain is expected in the Himalayas today and tomorrow. Light rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi,” Naresh Kumar, a scientist at IMD, told the news agency ANI.

Also read | Delhi businessman shot dead by two bike-borne men during morning walk

IMD predicts cold wave

The Met department has predicted a significant dip in the temperatures in Delhi from December 10, with the mercury touching as low as 3 degrees Celcius.

Cold wave conditions are likely to develop in the northern belt, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, and remain till December 14. IMD has also predicted snowfall in the northern hills as a result of the western disturbance.

“The cold wave will first hit Rajasthan, followed by Punjab and Haryana,” Naresh Kumar told ANI.

A dense fog warning has also been issued across northern India on December 9 and 10, which may cause reduced visibility and disrupt transportation.

(With inputs from agencies)