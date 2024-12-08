New Delhi, India

Police on Sunday (Dec. 8) used tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as they again took to the streets and made attempts to move towards Delhi.

Police officers and the farmers got into a skirmish amid tight security arrangements to stop the "Delhi Chalo" march organised by the farmer groups pressing for various benefits, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Haryana Police said that the farmers who were trying to march ahead did not match the list provided to them of the farmers who were supposed to take part in the march scheduled on Sunday.

"We will first identify them (farmers), and then we can allow them to go ahead. We have a list of the names of 101 farmers, and they are not those people—they are not letting us identify them—they are moving ahead as a mob," said a Haryana Police official deployed at the site.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "The 'Jattha' of our 101 farmers and labourers has reached. We have already issued the list, if they (the police) have decided that they will check the IDs first before allowing us to move, they should tell us we will cooperate with that. We have shown the discipline and will continue to be so... They are using more tear gas today, as the wind direction is towards us. We are ready for any kind of sacrifice... It's the PM who has the solution for our problems, either he does it or let us march to Delhi."

One of the farmers at the Shambhu border said that the list the police had was wrong and that they were urging them to let them march towards the national capital as they had their identity cards.

"The list they (police) have is wrong - the list doesn't have the name of farmers coming here. We have asked them (the police) to let us move ahead and we will show them our identity cards. Police are saying that we (farmers) don't have permission to move ahead - so why do we have to prove our identity?... We are trying to sort things out through dialogue - but anyhow we will move ahead. I told them (police) to go to Haryana as this is the land of Punjab."

Pandher had earlier announced that 101 farmers would commence the march on Sunday at 12 noon.

