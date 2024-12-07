New Delhi, India

A 52-year-old businessman, Sunil Jain, was shot dead on Saturday morning by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Farsh Bazar area of Delhi's Shahdara district.

A senior police officer told PTI that Sunil Jain was returning from the Yamuna Sports Complex when two unidentified men, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on him. According to a senior police officer, the attackers opened fire on Jain as he was walking along the busy area.

Assailants fire multiple rounds at the victim

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, claimed that the attackers fired between six to seven rounds at Jain. Local police confirmed the incident and have launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend the assailants. Jain ran a business specialising in utensils.

Political reactions

The murder has sparked sharp political reactions, with Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital.

Kejriwal took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to write “Amit Shah Ji has ruined Delhi. The city has become lawless under him. The BJP is failing to control criminal activities. People should rise collectively and raise their voices.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also weighed in on the issue, calling Delhi a “crime capital” in his post on X, further escalating the political discourse surrounding the safety situation in the city.

क्राइम कैपिटल - शाहदरा जिले में सुबह ही गोलियों की आवाज गूंज उठी जब बर्तन व्यापारी संजय जैन मॉर्निंग वॉक करके अपनी स्कूटी से घर की तरफ लौट रहे थे तभी बदमाशों ने रोक कर उन पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चला दी । बताया जा रहा है कि 6 से 7 राउंड फायर चले और सभी गोलियां संजय जैन को लगी है pic.twitter.com/EWI9I9lTbT — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) December 7, 2024 ×

The police are currently investigating the case from multiple angles, such as possible personal conflicts or business disputes and are working to track down those responsible. More details about the investigation are expected soon.

(with inputs from agencies)