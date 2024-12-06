New Delhi, India

Farmers from the northern Indian state of Punjab have suspended the 'Delhi Chalo' march for today (Dec 6) as police started using tear gas shells to prevent them from crossing the border.

Farmers in the day, vowed to march from the Shambhu border to the Parliament in Delhi on Friday (Dec 6).

As police fired tear gas shells, at least six farmers got injured, including BKU Krantikari chairman Surjit Singh Phool. Following this, farmer leader Sarwan Pandher has called for talks with Haryana police at the Shambhu border.

The farmers are pressing the Indian government to address their demands, including higher compensation and residential plots for their acquired land.

The group of farmers are from Punjab under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

As they continue to demonstrate at the Shambhu border, security has beefed up and Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed in Haryana's Ambala district, which prohibits the unlawful assembly of groups of four or more people.

#WATCH | Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border. The farmers have announced to march towards the National Capital-Delhi over their various demands. pic.twitter.com/TQyigtUF6K — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024 ×

The group managed to cross the initial barricades easily but was unable to move further.

Further, farmers were also seen removing barbed wires and barricades put up by the police at the border, news agency PTI reported.

Watch | Delhi Farmers Protest Explained: Why Are Farmers Protesting and What Are Their Demands?

Meanwhile, some of the farmers said that the police used pepper spray on them to stop them from heading towards Delhi.

VIDEO | Farmers remove barbed wires and barricades put up by the police at #Shambhu border. The protesting farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.#FarmersProtest (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/Vi8h2rK94U — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2024 ×

'Farmers' demand is justified'

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad reacted to the current situation in the country, stressing, "Farmers' demand is justified because farmers are the soul of the country."

"Our country is farmers' country and till they become prosperous, our country won't become prosperous," he added.

'Govt turned back on its word'

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said the government had promised a legal guarantee of MSP to the farmers but in Punjab, the situation like paddy procurement is not even being done.

"The government has turned back on its word. Even the vice president has expressed his concern about this issue. This government doesn't do what it says, so the farmers are agitated," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)