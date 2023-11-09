India: One terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, BSF chief reports surge in unprovoked firing by Pakistan

The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agarwal, said that Pakistan is resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations on the international border in the Jammu region. He said that BSF is looking at the reasons for the sudden rise of ceasefire violations from across the border.

Before the onset of the winters, the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir saw a lot of rises in infiltration bids as well. According to the BSF, there has been a rise in the last month in ceasefire violations as well as infiltration bids.

''They (Pakistan forces) have fired towards our posts 2-3 times. They have tried to target our soldiers, but our soldiers have always been alert and given a befitting reply. We have heard that the enemy has faced a lot of damage, although it's not verified yet. It's been happening for the last two weeks, and the reason for this rise in firing incidents is being looked at. Our soldier is critically injured and is being treated after the firing incident yesterday at the International Border. There are always attempts before the winter to send terrorists from across the border. We are alert,'' said Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agarwal.

While in an operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district, one terrorist was killed by the forces in an encounter. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, a newly joined terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Kathohalan area of South Kashmir's Shopian. Police said that during the exchange of fire, a terrorist who had joined TRF only this month was killed while a search operation was on in the area. The slain terrorist has been identified as Mysar Ahmad Dar from Vishro Shopian. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered.

''One terrorist was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The plot from Pakistan is not getting successful, and its desperation when they target civilians,'' said Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agarwal.