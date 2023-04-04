India: No Mughal history in Class 12 CBSE, UP Board syllabus

Chapters based on the Mughal empire have been chucked out from the history syllabus of Class 12 students studying in CBSE and UP boards of India.

The country's top advisory body for Centre and state on school education, NCERT, has revised the history syllabus and removed the chapters titled 'Kings and Chronicles' and the 'The Mughal Courts' from the medieval History textbooks of CBSE for Class 12, said a top official.

The revised class 12 history textbooks of NCERT will be adopted by the government schools in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in which the chapters on Mughal courts have been deleted.

Under the removed chapters, the students were taught about “Akbarnama” (the official chronicle of the reign of Akbar) and “Badshah Nama” (chronicle of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan), the composition of manuscripts, capitals and courts, Mughal rulers and their empire.

"We teach our students using NCERT books...whatever is there in the revised edition will be followed," said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Confirming the revision of the syllabus, Additional Chief Secretary (basic and secondary education) Deepak Kumar said, "We follow NCERT books and whatever is available in the revised edition, we will follow it in state schools from 2023-24 session.”

Similarly, chapters like the ‘Central Islamic lands’, ‘Confrontation of cultures’ and ‘The Industrial Revolution’ were also removed from the history textbook of Class 11 titled ‘Themes In World History'.

Meanwhile, NCERT has also revised class 12 Political Science books, pulling out chapters like 'Rise of Popular Movements', which is about the Socialist and Communist parties' rise in India and 'Era of One-Party Dominance', which talks about the rule of Congress in the post-independence era.

NCERT's senior official said that they will implement the revised syllabus this year (2023-24). Speaking about the changes, Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir's principal Alpona Dey said, “NCERT books are being updated as per the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. New content is being added by removing topics that have become irrelevant. Changes in the syllabus were made from time to time which was a good thing.”

A lot of these changes in the syllabus were announced in 2022 when CBSE was rationalising its syllabi for students in April.

In a note, the NCERT listed the changes and said, "The content of the textbooks has been rationalised for various reasons, including overlapping with similar content in other subject areas in the same class, similar content included in the lower or higher classes on the same subject.”

(With inputs from agencies)

