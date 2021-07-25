India: John Abraham, a veterinarian, invents way to get biodiesel from chicken waste

After a long wait, a veterinary doctor turned inventor, John Abraham has received a patent for inventing biodiesel from slaughtered chicken waste.

"After seven-and-a-half years, the Indian Patent Office finally granted us the patent on July 7, 2021, for inventing 'biodiesel produced from rendered chicken oil," Abraham told news agency PTI.

The inventor has figured out how to make biodiesel from slaughtered chicken that provides a mileage of over 38 kilometre a litre at nearly 40 per cent of the current price of diesel. This invention also helps decrease pollution levels by half.

Abraham came up with this invention during the course of his doctoral research at the Namakkal Veterinary College under the Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University. He had applied for this patent seven years ago.

The delay in patent, as per Abraham, happened because he needed permission from the National Biodiversity Authority as the important raw material was biological material which is locally sourced.

During his research days, he was being mentored by late Prof Ramesh Saravanakumar who passed away waiting for the patent to arrive.

After his research was completed and he was awaiting the results of the patent, Abraham started working at Pookode Veterinary College and later set up a pilot plant at the college campus with funding from the Indian Council for Agricultural Research worth INR 1,800,000.