India: Rudreswara Temple added to 'world heritage list' by UNESCO

India’s Rudreswara Temple has been added to the list of ‘world heritage site’ by UNESCO on Sunday (July 25, 2021).

Also known as the Ramappa Temple, the 800-year-old religious site was proposed as the sole nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for 2019.

"Just inscribed as World Heritage Site: Kakatiya Rudeshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana in India. Bravo!," UNESCO tweeted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the authorities and locals for earning this honour. "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness," his tweet read.

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021 ×

Constructed in 1213 AD, this temple was built under the Kakatiya Empire by Recharla Rudra, the general of the Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva. The 13th century temple has been named after its architect, Ramappa, who worked on the temple for 40 years.

With the presiding deity of Ramalingeswara Swamy, the temple highlights the creativity and craftsmanship of the Kakatiya dynasty.

It stands on a six feet high platform which is in the shape of a star, and is supported by walls, pillars and ceilings adorned with skilled carvings.