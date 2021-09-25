India is first to develop world's first DNA vaccine: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday said that India is the first country to develop the world's first DNA vaccine that can be given to everyone above 12 years of age.

He also revealed that MrNA vaccine development is at final stage.

Speaking of vaccine development, PM Modi also said that India is engaged in developing a nasal vaccine. "Come, make vaccine in India," PM Modi exhorts the world, during his address.

Modi began his speech by paying respects to those who succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the world faced its worst pandemic in the last 100 years.

#WATCH LIVE | PM Narendra Modi addresses the 76th Session of UN General Assembly https://t.co/koZWTKjzOG — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021 ×

Speaking about COVID-19, PM Modi said that no matter which country the doctors, innovators of Indian origin live in, our democratic values inspire them to continue serving mankind. This is the spirit that we have seen amid COVID-19.

“Mr President, for the last one and a half years, the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic it has seen in 100 years. I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families,” Modi said.

Also read | Global COVID-19 summit: Indian PM Modi bats for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates amid UK row

"COVID-19 taught world that global economy should be more diversified," he said.

Earlier, during the Global COVID-19 Summit, PM Modi had said, "India is now running the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Recently, we vaccinated about 25 million people in a single day. Our grassroots-level healthcare system has delivered over 800 million vaccine doses so far. Over 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated, " Narendra Modi said.

"Earlier this year, we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries, and with UN peacekeepers. And, like a family, the world also stood with India when we were going through a second wave. For the solidarity and support extended to India, I thank you all, " Indian PM Modi added

"India has always seen humanity as one family. India’s pharmaceutical industry has produced cost-effective diagnostic kits, drugs, medical devices and PPE kits. These provide affordable options to many developing countries, " he said.