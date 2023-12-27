India: Home Minister Amit Shah reiterates 'no one can stop' implementation of CAA

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again reiterated that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, stating it is the 'law of the land'.

Shah made the comment while addressing a closed-door meeting of the West Bengal BJP's social media and IT wing members, according to news agency PTI.

During the address, he also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people on the issue, adding that BJP should secure more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state.

"We have to work to form a BJP government in West Bengal after the next assembly polls. A BJP government will mean the end of infiltration, cow smuggling and providing citizenship to religiously persecuted people through CAA," said Shah.

"At times, she tries to mislead the people, the refugees, whether CAA will be at all implemented in the country or not. I want to say this clearly that CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop its implementation. This is the commitment of our party," he added.

Last month, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra gave an update on the implementation of CAA saying the final draft is expected to be ready by March 30 next year.

"The process to roll out CAA has gained momentum in the last couple of years... some issues are being sorted out. Nobody can snatch citizenship rights from the Matuas. By March next year, the final draft of the CAA is expected to be ready for coming into force," said Mishra.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan entering India before December 31, 2014.

The CAA (Previously Citizenship Amendment Bill) was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 10, 2019 and a day later in the Rajya Sabha.

The passing of the bill led to a series of protests across the country with the opponents saying it violated Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality. Additionally, a section of protesters said the bill violates the principles of secularism by alienating the Muslims.