India Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra says, 'CAA rules will be framed in 2024'

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni on Sunday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will definitely be implemented in the upcoming months adding that the legislative committee of Rajya Sabha has set the deadline to frame rules by March 30 in 2024.