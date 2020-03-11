Delhi riots: Culprits will not be spared, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday broke his silence on the Delhi riots and said that culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to.

''Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to,'' he said while speaking in parliament during a discussion on Delhi riots.

At least 53 people lost their lives during the recent Delhi riots.

Shah said that the government did not take the riots casually and assured the House that the Delhi Police will hold a thorough investigation into this incident.

''Around 60 social media accounts were created on February 22 and were closed down on February 26. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate,'' he added.

The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy, he said and added that the police were probing.

Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi, he said.

Shah said no action would be taken against any innocent person.

49 cases of Arms Act have been registered and 153 arms have been recovered, he said.