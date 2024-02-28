India: Fresh violence in Manipur as 200 armed miscreants abduct senior cop from his house

Tensions further escalated in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on Tuesday (Feb 27) as the residence of Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit Singh was attacked by 200 armed miscreants. He was allegedly abducted by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation in Imphal East district before being rescued by the police and security forces, following a swift operation.

The senior officer has been admitted to a hospital following the rescue, where his condition is believed to be stable, according to news agency PTI. Two individuals from the armed group also sustained injuries during the counter-operation launched by the security agencies.

The Manipur Police took to its social media handles to inform about the abduction and the subsequent rescue operation.

“Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr M. Kulla Singh of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, under Porompat PS of Imphal East district," Manipur Police posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"In the midst of the incident, the Addl SP and one of his escorts were abducted by the armed miscreants. They were later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment," it added. Firing incident at the residence of Addl SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, MPS On 27th February, 2024. Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 28, 2024 × Notably, Tuesday's incident is not the first time when a senior official has been targeted in the state. Last year, in June, a mob torched Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence at Kongba in the capital city of Imphal.

Despite the presence of nine security escort personnel, five security guards and eight additional guards, the mob power prevailed. Although Singh wasn't at his house, the miscreants managed to inflict significant damage to the property.

What is happening in Manipur?

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year. Over 180 people have been killed while tens of thousands have been displaced. The violence started after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

What started with street protests spiralled into an armed conflict. The Narendra Modi-led central government even faced a 'no-trust motion' in the parliament, brought by the opposition INDIA bloc, for failing to address the situation in the state.

While the situation has largely simmered down, isolated incidents of violence continue to occur across the capital.