India-EU Trade & Tech Council to discuss AI at Brussels meeting: Top EU official

The upcoming India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting, which is set to take place in Brussels on May 15-16, is expected to cover a range of issues, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

Helena König, the deputy secretary general for economic and global affairs at the European External Action Service (EEAS), emphasised the importance of collaboration between India and the EU, noting that "in terms of technology India is very advanced, we're very advanced, so we'll work on it together."

EEAS is the diplomatic service and foreign and defence ministry of the European Union (EU). It is responsible for conducting the EU's foreign policy and managing its diplomatic missions around the world.

The establishment of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council is seen as a key step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the EU and India. The council is the second such bilateral forum for the EU and the first one established with any partner for India. It is hoped that the council will provide a platform for discussions on a range of issues, including trade, technology, and AI.

WATCH | Tech companies battle EU over data-sharing × At the upcoming TTC meeting, three top Indian ministers - EAM S Jaishankar, trade minister Piyush Goyal, and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will travel to Brussels to discuss the future of the partnership between India and the EU. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to launch the EU-India Trade and Technology Council last year. Ministerial meetings of the TTC will take place at least once a year, alternating between the EU and India.

On the topic of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, König expressed optimism, noting that there is the "strongest commitment from highest level" for the conclusion of the pact. She stressed the importance of a comprehensive agreement that can be used in the decades to come. The next round of India-EU FTA talks is set to take place in Delhi in June.

König also highlighted the importance of the upcoming Indo-Pacific Forum in Stockholm, Sweden, which will bring together several ministers to focus on issues where concrete actions can be taken. India's external affairs minister will be present at the meeting. She praised India's role as the "biggest democracy in the world" and noted that the EU shares "similar values with India." König emphasised the need for dialogue to take place on a multilateral level, pointing that India is a "strong defender of the multilateral system."