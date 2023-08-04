India: Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam; 3 security personnel injured

At least three soldiers have been wounded in an ongoing gunfight with terrorists in the Kulgam district of India's Kashmir, police said on Friday (August 4). The authorities said that the encounter broke out in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: "Three (03) jawans got injured in the encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment."

The police further said that the search in the area has been intensified.

(With inputs from agencies)

