India: Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam; 3 security personnel injured
Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
The police further said that the search in the area has been intensified
The police further said that the search in the area has been intensified
At least three soldiers have been wounded in an ongoing gunfight with terrorists in the Kulgam district of India's Kashmir, police said on Friday (August 4). The authorities said that the encounter broke out in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.
The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: "Three (03) jawans got injured in the encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment."
The police further said that the search in the area has been intensified.
trending now
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.