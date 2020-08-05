India crosses 19 lakh mark with 52,509 new coronavirus cases

India inducted 52,509 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 857 fresh deaths were also reported in the country. With this, India today crossed the 19-lakh mark for cases. The total caseload right now is 19,08,254. The total fatalities in the country stand at 39,795.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country had crossed 18-lakh cases on Monday. Out of the current 19 lakh cases, 5,86,244 are active cases while 12,82,215 people have recovered from the virus in the country.

India currently has the lowest fatality rate of cases across the globe, standing at 2.08 per cent, much lower than the global average.

In the last 24 hours, over 6,19,652 samples of coronavirus were tested.

Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state in the country, registering 4,50,196 cases and 15,842 deaths.

Following Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu stands at number 2 with 2,63,222 cases and 4,241 deaths. Delhi, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed a decline in the number of coronavirus cases.

Other states like Mizoram, Tripura, and Uttarakhand have also seen a decline in the number of cases.