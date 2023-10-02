India could ban pilots and flight attendants from using perfume

India is considering banning the use of perfumes by pilots and flight attendants. The Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which oversees the country’s aviation industry, recently proposed an update to its bylaws regarding alcohol consumption. This proposed ban also includes things other than alcoholic drinks, like perfume.

There is already reference to things other than alcoholic drinks that could cause a positive breath test, namely mouthwash, in the guidelines. However, a new section – bolded here – specifically mentions perfume.

It reads: “No crew member shall consume any drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any such product which has alcoholic content.”

The text continues: “Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment.”

Perfume banned for pilots and flight attendants in new guidelines update

The prospective ban on perfume is being considered because many fragrances include alcohol, which could generate a false-positive breathalyser test result.

The official air safety requirements for the DGCA were ratified in August 2015. The proposed addition is up for public comment through October 5.

Pilots and cabin crew are regularly subjected to pre-flight breathalyzer tests, which are among the most stringent alcohol regulations for aircrew in the world. An instant three-month license suspension is possible for even the smallest amount of alcohol, which is seen as a favourable result.

According to the aviation site that monitor test results, said that in 2022 alone, 41 Indian pilots and 116 cabin crew members has their licenses temporarily suspended after testing positive for alcohol.

The proposed ban aims to tackle the possibility of falsely positive breathalyser results and guarantee the greatest level of aviation safety. The DGCA seeks to avoid any compromise to the sobriety standards necessary for pilots and crew members by forbidding the use of items that contain alcohol.

Pilot drunkenness is an issue that has affected the aviation industry worldwide.

In 2018, Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, a pilot for Japan Airlines, was sentenced to 10 months in prison after a breath test taken shortly after takeoff showed that his blood alcohol level was nine times the legal limit.

And in the US, a Delta pilot named Gabriel Lyle Schroeder was escorted off a fully boarded plane pre-takeoff when he was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies)

