India considering indigenous engines for Arjun tanks as German engines getting delayed by 4 years

India is considering the development of an indigenous plant for the Arjun Mark 1A tanks, as the delivery of German engines crucial for these tanks is expected to face a delay of approximately four years.

"The German engine manufacturers have indicated a need for around 48 months to resume production of engines for the Arjun Mark 1A tanks, intended for deployment by the Indian Army, particularly in the desert sector," defence sources informed ANI.

In response to this delay, the relevant agencies are utilising the time to work on an indigenous engine for the Arjun Mark 1As.

Some engines already in possession of development agencies will be employed to manufacture the initial tanks for the 118-tank order placed by the Defence Ministry in 2021, amounting to Rs 7,523 crore with Heavy Vehicles Factory, Avadi.

Delays in the supply of engines from Germany have also affected India's plans to develop a light tank, prompting Larsen and Toubro and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to opt for an American Cummins engine.

Officials stated, "Indian agencies concerned have already commenced efforts to develop an engine for a futuristic main battle tank. This same engine may be adapted for the Arjun Mark 1A project but will require specific modifications and adjustments."

The Arjun Mk-1A represents an upgraded version of the Arjun Mk-1 main battle tank currently in service with the army. Featuring 72 enhancements, including 14 major improvements, the upgraded tank is designed to improve lethality, mobility, and survivability.