In boost to self reliance, India’s defence ministry orders 118 main battle tanks Arjun Mk-1A for army

India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has placed an order worth Rs 75.23 billion with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai for supply of 118 main battle tanks (MBTs) Arjun Mk-1A for the Indian Army on Thursday.

In a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative in defence sector, the order will also be a big step towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, or self-reliant India, which has been envisioned by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state-of-the-art MBT Mk-1A is a new variant of Arjun Tank. Designed to enhance fire power, mobility and survivability, the tank has been infused with 72 new features and more indigenous content from the Mk-1 variant. Besides precise target engagement during day and night, it can also ensure effortless mobility in all terrains, the defence ministry said in a release.

The Arjun Mk-1A has been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) by incorporating numerous upgrades on Arjun MBT, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army.

This production order to HVF, Avadi opens up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 200 Indian vendors including MSMEs, with employment opportunities to around 8,000 people. This will be a flagship project showcasing the indigenous capability in cutting edge defence technologies.